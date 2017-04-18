Will U.S. respond as famines loom?

12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The United Nations has rigorous and rarely met criteria for declaring a famine: 1 in 5 households in an affected area must be severely short of food; more than 30 percent of the population must be malnourished; and at least two starvation-related deaths must occur per day for every 10,000 members of the population. U.N. authorities did not declare a famine zone anywhere in the world after 2011 - until this year.

Chicago, IL

