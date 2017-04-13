While the world watches North Korea a...

While the world watches North Korea and Trump there's a genocide in South Sudan

Distracted by the sabre-rattling of Donald Trump in Syria and North Korea, the world is forgetting the most vulnerable. South Sudan has been involved in a civil war since 2013 and the 'tribal' elements were slammed by UK ministers.

Chicago, IL

