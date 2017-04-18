Where Despair Prevails, South Sudan C...

Where Despair Prevails, South Sudan Churches Issue Easter Hope Message

Contact: World Council of Churches, +41-79-507-6363; www.oikoumene.org/press GENEVA, April, 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- For most of the world's newest nation, wracked by internal conflict, joy seems far away, and yet for Christians, Easter is still a time of hope. A recent message from the South Sudan Council of Churches says the Resurrection reminds us that even in this world there is "goodness and light with triumph."

