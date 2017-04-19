Ventanas unleash global sounds
There's also a little Dixieland jazz at a fundraising benefit for Canadian Aid for South Sudan, a night of Sinatra and world music. TD Sunfest presents the Ventanas and their flamenco infused music that draws in North African rhythms, Bulgarian dance tunes, Greek, Turkish and Sephardic love songs led by flamenco singer/dancer Tamar Ilana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
