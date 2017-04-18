US to Continue Training Regional Troo...

US to Continue Training Regional Troops Against Lord's Resistance Army

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Soldiers of the Uganda People's Defense Force patrol in the jungle in the Central African Republic as they look for Lord's Resistance Army fighters. The United States said on Thursday it would maintain training for east and central African regional forces to prevent warlord Joseph Kony's rebels from regrouping, despite plans to pull troops from operations hunting the insurgents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC