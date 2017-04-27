UNICEF and partners assist in South S...

UNICEF and partners assist in South Sudan

GENEVA/JUBA, South Sudan, 28 March 2017 - One month since famine was declared in parts of South Sudan, UNICEF - together with the World Food Programme and other partners - has delivered life-saving assistance to 145,000 people, including 33,000 children under the age of five. Thirteen mobile emergency teams, known as the Integrated Rapid Response Mechanism , have been deployed to areas of Unity State where more than 100,000 people are living in two famine-affected counties.

Chicago, IL

