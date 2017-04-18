UN says 16 staff members freed by South Sudan refugees

The United Nations said late Tuesday that 16 staff members taken hostage by unarmed South Sudanese refugees at a U.N. camp in eastern Congo have been released unharmed. The U.N. peacekeeping department said in a statement released at U.N. headquarters in New York that "the camp is quiet and under full control" of peacekeepers at the Munigi base in North Kivu province.

