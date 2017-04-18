UN says 16 staff members freed by Sou...

UN says 16 staff members freed by South Sudan refugees

Tuesday

The United Nations said late Tuesday that 16 staff members taken hostage by unarmed South Sudanese refugees at a U.N. camp in eastern Congo have been released unharmed. The U.N. peacekeeping department said in a statement released at U.N. headquarters in New York that "the camp is quiet and under full control" of peacekeepers at the Munigi base in North Kivu province.

