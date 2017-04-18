UN refugee chief: 'We need US support'
President Trump's pledge to cut U.S. foreign aid and support for emergency humanitarian assistance around the world loomed large over meetings the United Nations' refugee chief held with economic development officials here Friday. "I'm worried about possible reductions," Filippo Grandi, the U.N.'s high commissioner for refugees, told USA TODAY.
