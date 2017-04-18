UN refugee chief: 'We need US support'

UN refugee chief: 'We need US support'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

President Trump's pledge to cut U.S. foreign aid and support for emergency humanitarian assistance around the world loomed large over meetings the United Nations' refugee chief held with economic development officials here Friday. "I'm worried about possible reductions," Filippo Grandi, the U.N.'s high commissioner for refugees, told USA TODAY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,515,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC