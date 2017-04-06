UN peacekeepers prevented from accessing area of reported killings in South Sudan: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS , April 5 -- UN peacekeepers were prevented "twice in as many days" from accessing area of reported killing in South Sudan by government troops in the world's youngest country, Eri Kaneko, the UN associate spokesperson, told reporters here Wednesday. "The UN Mission in South Sudan reports that UN peacekeepers have been prevented twice, in as many days, from accessing Pajok in Eastern Equatoria by the Sudan People's Liberation Army ," Kaneko said at a daily news briefing here.

