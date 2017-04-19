UN appeals for more funding to preven...

UN appeals for more funding to prevent famine in South Sudan

Read more: Xinhuanet

The UN Mission in South Sudan on Wednesday appealed for more funding to save a million people on the brink of famine affecting more than 100,000 people. UNMISS Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General Eugene Owusu told journalist in the capital Juba fewer than 30 percent of the 1.6 billion U.S. dollars needed for humanitarian response is available to tackle the burgeoning humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

