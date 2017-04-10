UN agency warns of risk of mass starv...

UN agency warns of risk of mass starvation in Africa, Yemen

The U.N.'s refugee agency says the risk of mass deaths from starvation is growing in parts of east Africa, Yemen and Nigeria due to a combination of conflict, drought and a shortfall in humanitarian aid funding to help beleaguered populations cope. UNHCR says some 20 million people, more than one-fifth of them refugees, live in areas affected by drought.

