Ugandans struggle to register as refugees in Yumbe
Chaos ensued at Bidibidi Zone III Settlement in Kululu Sub-county, Yumbe District as hundreds of Ugandans struggled to be registered as South Sudan refugees. Those who tried to be registered as refugees, according to reportedly wanted to access free relief items like food since most of them struggle to make ends meet.
