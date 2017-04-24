Uganda to host UN summit on refugees
Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek addressing the media flanked by Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, Kazuaki Kameda and UN Resident Coordinator, Rosa Malang. Photo by Denis Dibele Antnio Guterres have agreed to convene a refugee solidarity summit in Kampala to pave way for solutions to the increasing influx of refugees in Uganda and the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC