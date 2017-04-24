Uganda, S. Sudan agree on plan to red...

Uganda, S. Sudan agree on plan to redraw border

Sunday

Kampala. Uganda and South Sudan have agreed on a blueprint to guide redrawing of the boundary separating the two countries, which ostensibly is expected to bring to an end the long-simmering border conflicts.

Chicago, IL

