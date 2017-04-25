U.S. Slams South Sudan's Kiir Over 'Man-Made' Famine, Urges Truce

The United States slammed South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Tuesday for the African state's "man-made" famine and ongoing conflict, urging him to fulfill a month-old pledge of a unilateral truce by ordering his troops back to their barracks. "We must see a sign that progress is possible," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told a United Nations Security Council briefing on South Sudan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.