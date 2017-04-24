U.S. donates over 13,000 books to Sou...

U.S. donates over 13,000 books to South Sudan youth

56 min ago Read more: Sudan Tribune

The United States embassy in South Sudan has, in the past four months, donated over 13,000 books to educational institutions. The books, the embassy said in a statement, cover a variety of topics ranging from science to mathematics, law, history and classic novels.

Chicago, IL

