U.N. issues ultimatum as millions face starvation

The United Nations issued a blunt ultimatum on Friday - if donors fail to pour more money into Africa and Yemen then aid workers might have to choose which of the starving millions live or die. "We are going to have to make life challenging decisions as to who will receive food and who will not," said David Beasley, head of the World Food Programme .

