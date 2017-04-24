Turkey ranks 155th in RSF's latest press freedom index, down by four points from last year
The 2017 World Press Freedom Index prepared annually by Reporters Without Borders saw Turkey decline by four points compared to last year due to an "unprecedented purge" under the state of emergency declared after the July 2016 coup attempt. In this year's index published on April 26, Turkey ranked 155th among 180 countries, just four ranks ahead of Brunei, Kazakhstan, Iraq and Rwanda, while lagging behind countries such as Russia, Belarus, Singapore and South Sudan.
