Three Months, Still No Word on Disappeared South Sudanese Men

Three months, 90 days, more than two thousand hours without news of Dong Samuel Luak, a well-known South Sudanese activist, and Aggrey Idris, an opposition official, who disappeared off the streets of Nairobi on January 23 and 24. Dong Samuel Luak, a South Sudanese activist, who has been detained in Kenya and is at risk of unlawful return back to South Sudan. © 2011 Private The men are believed to have been abducted by or at the request of South Sudanese officials and taken illegally to South Sudan, where they are likely to have been abused as so many other detainees before them.

