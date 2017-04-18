There are no clear winners in South S...

There are no clear winners in South Sudan's war

With their faces and clothes caked in dust after a long and gruelling bus journey, we're greeted by dozens of hungry and tired-looking rebels at a camp near the South Sudan-Uganda border. Carrying AK-47 assault rifles, machetes, grenade launchers and even bows and arrows, the rebels, who have been brought in as reinforcements, have no time to rest and quickly prepare for the front lines.

