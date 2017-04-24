Sudan: 'No Voluntary Return in Insecu...

Sudan: 'No Voluntary Return in Insecure Darfur' - Displaced to U.S.

People in Zamzam camp for displaced people in North Darfur complained that the security and humanitarian situation in the camp is very bad. They told a United States envoy that militiamen occupy their home farms; voluntary return is out of the question.

