South Sudanese surviving on 'barely edible' tree leaves: Norwegian NGO
PanARMENIAN.Net - Children and others in a community visited by the Norwegian Refugee Council in South Sudan are resorting to extreme coping techniques of eating leaves from trees as food runs out, even in crisis areas where famine has not been declared, NRC said in a statement. "Eating barely edible wild foods is a coping strategy for communities trying to survive a food crisis," said NRC's Country Director in South Sudan, Rehana Zawar.
