South Sudan releases six aid workers

South Sudan has released six aid workers who were arrested in January on suspicion of smuggling arms to the country's opposition, the charity confirmed late on Monday. The Medecins Sans Frontieres confirmed that its staff who were arrested in South Sudan's Yei River State on Jan 4 have all been released.

