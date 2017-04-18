South Sudan refugees take 13 UN Congo mission staff hostage

Unarmed South Sudanese refugees took 13 staff members hostage at a United Nations camp in eastern Congo on Tuesday, demanding that they be moved to another country, the U.N. mission in Congo said. Negotiations with the refugees living at the Munigi base in Congo's North Kivu province were continuing into the evening, said Daniel Ruiz, the head of the North Kivu U.N. bureau.

