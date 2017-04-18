South Sudan refugees take 13 UN Congo mission staff hostage
Unarmed South Sudanese refugees took 13 staff members hostage at a United Nations camp in eastern Congo on Tuesday, demanding that they be moved to another country, the U.N. mission in Congo said. Negotiations with the refugees living at the Munigi base in Congo's North Kivu province were continuing into the evening, said Daniel Ruiz, the head of the North Kivu U.N. bureau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC