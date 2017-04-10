South Sudan Rebels Allied With Machar Take Control of Raja
Rebels with the South Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition , allied with rebel leader Riek Machar, on Friday attacked Raja town, the capital of Lol state. "Since 12 o'clock, we captured Raja, and it is now totally under our control.
