South Sudan: Opposition Groups Say Genocide Is Real, Blames It On Govt
Six South Sudan opposition groups have joined forces and are now calling on the world to recognise that the country has sank into a genocide perpetrated by the government. In a joint statement issued Monday, the six opposition groups said that President Salva Kiir's regime, with the direct participation of the SPLA army and state-sponsored Mathyiang Anyor militia, are carrying out dehumanising acts including cold-blooded and calculated executions of community and church leaders as well as torturing and raping civilians.
