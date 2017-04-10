South Sudan: Kiir Signs Suspicious Oi...

South Sudan: Kiir Signs Suspicious Oil Agreements to Turn Around Fortunes of Economy

3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The South Sudanese government is signing deals with suspected wheelerdealers, some of whom may be out to take advantage of Juba's financial crisis. In less than four months, President Salva Kiir, who is presiding over a cashstrapped economy torn apart by a conflict that is teetering towards genocide, has received offers from agents of established companies, organisations and non-descript financing groups, all dangling deals worth billions of dollars that critics warn will mortgage the country and its resources for generations.

Chicago, IL

