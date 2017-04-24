South Sudan: Kiir Reaches Out to Opposition
South Sudan President Salva Kiir is reaching out to the opposition after intense pressure from the international community to prove that the National Dialogue he initiated last December is real and is capable of saving the country from the escalating violence. President Kiir last Tuesday appointed John Garang's widow Rebecca Garang and two of her allies in the group of former detainees, John Luke and former finance minister Kosti Manibe members of the National Dialogue committee.
