South Sudan: Juba Appeal Court Orders...

South Sudan: Juba Appeal Court Orders Retrial of 16 Persons Charged With Graft

South Sudan's Court of Appeal has overturned the life sentence handed last year to 16 persons over corruption charges. The 16, who include four Kenyans, former South Sudan government workers among them top presidential aides and a Central Bank employee were accused of aiding the loss of more than $14 million and another 30 million South Sudanese pounds .

Chicago, IL

