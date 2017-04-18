South Sudan Hails Chinese Support Amid Hardship
South Sudan on Friday hailed China's support for the youngest nation embroiled in more than three years of violent conflict, expressing hope that the two countries continue their cordial relations, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Deputy Minister of Information Paul Akol Kordit commended China for being a historical friend of Africa and particularly South Sudan.
