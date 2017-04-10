South Sudan: Fresh Fighting Erupts Across Nation
A senior United Nations official in South Sudan has called for restraint and underlined the need to ensure the protection of civilians as fresh fighting has erupted between Government and opposition forces in a number of locations across the country. According to a news release issued by the UN Mission in South Sudan , clashes between the Sudan People's Liberation Army and opposition groups have taken place in Raga , Waat , and in Wunkur and Tonga towns .
