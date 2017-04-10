South Sudan Famine on the Verge of Spreading

In this photo taken Wednesday, April 5, 2017, Adel Bol, 20, cradles her 10-month-old daughter Akir Mayen at a food distribution site in Malualkuel in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal region of South Sudan. The world's youngest country faces even more devastation as its civil war continues.

