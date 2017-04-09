South Sudan delays national dialogue over financial constraints
South Sudan's national dialogue initiative which was supposed to start in March has been delayed by difficulties in securing funds to kick off the event, a government official said on Sunday. Presidential Spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said the dialogue, announced last December by President Salva Kiir was meant to open up avenues to discuss political, social and economic problems affecting South Sudanese and also offer a platform for reconciliation and healing among disgruntled communities of the War-torn country.
