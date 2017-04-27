South Sudan: Botswana's Mogae Asks Ma...

South Sudan: Botswana's Mogae Asks Machar to Announce Ceasefire

Mr Festus Mogae, the chairman of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has asked South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar to declare a unilateral ceasefire. The request was made during a meeting between the two in South Africa at the weekend.

