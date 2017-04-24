South Sudan blocks open for direct negotiation, following collapse of talks with E&P companies
Representing the Government of South Sudan, the Ministry of Petroleum has announced that it is welcoming the interest of investors for direct negotiations on oil and gas in Blocks B1 and B2. The announcement comes after negotiations broke down with the French oil and gas company Total E&P, due to irreconcilable differences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC