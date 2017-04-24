South Sudan blocks open for direct ne...

South Sudan blocks open for direct negotiation, following collapse of talks with E&P companies

Representing the Government of South Sudan, the Ministry of Petroleum has announced that it is welcoming the interest of investors for direct negotiations on oil and gas in Blocks B1 and B2. The announcement comes after negotiations broke down with the French oil and gas company Total E&P, due to irreconcilable differences.

Chicago, IL

