South Sudan: Army Denies Blocking UN ...

South Sudan: Army Denies Blocking UN Convoy in Troubled Town

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

South Sudan's army, the Sudan People Liberation Army has dismissed claims that it blocked a United Nation's mission convoy from entering Pajok town in Imatong State where rebels and government forces clashed on April 3. The deputy military spokesman Col. Santo Dominic said that the claims made by the UN in a statement released on Thursday that its convoy was stopped were false.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC