South Sudan: Army Denies Blocking UN Convoy in Troubled Town
South Sudan's army, the Sudan People Liberation Army has dismissed claims that it blocked a United Nation's mission convoy from entering Pajok town in Imatong State where rebels and government forces clashed on April 3. The deputy military spokesman Col. Santo Dominic said that the claims made by the UN in a statement released on Thursday that its convoy was stopped were false.
