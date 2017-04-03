South Sudan: After Attacks, UN Senior Official in South Sudan Urges...
Following recent attacks on civilians and aid workers in South Sudan, the top United Nations humanitarian official in the country today called on the Government and the opposition to protect civilians and ensure the safety and security of humanitarians. Noting reports this week of "outrageous abuses" by both state and opposition actors in Upper Nile against aid workers, as well as reports of horrific attacks against civilians in Eastern Equatoria, Eugene Owusu, called the attacks "reprehensible and unacceptable."
