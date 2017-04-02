Somalia's drought once again has thou...

Somalia's drought once again has thousands on the move

Somalis displaced by the drought arrive at makeshift camps in the Tabelaha area on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia. Somalia's current drought is threatening half of the country's population, or about 6 million people, and is joined by similar hunger crises in South Sudan, northeastern Nigeria and Yemen, which together make up what the United Nations calls the world's largest humanitarian disaster in more than 70 years.

