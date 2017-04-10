'Sliding into catastrophe:' South Sudan famine could spread
Two months after the world's youngest nation declared a famine amid its civil war, hunger has become more widespread than expected, aid workers say. South Sudan's Northern Bahr el Ghazal region is on the brink of starvation, with 290,000 people at risk of dying without sustained food assistance.
