'Sliding into catastrophe': South Sudan famine could spread

In this photo taken Wednesday, April 5, 2017, Abuk Garang holds her 7-month-old son William Deng, as she and others walk to a food distribution site in Malualkuel in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal region of South Sudan. Two months after a famine was declared in two counties amid its civil war, hunger has become more widespread than expected, aid workers say, with the Northern Bahr el Ghazal region on the brink of starvation and 290,000 people at risk of dying without sustained food assistance.

