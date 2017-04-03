Refugees recount South Sudan attack - 'If you ran, you got shot'

It started out as a normal Monday morning in Pajok in South Sudan - children walking to school, shopkeepers raising their shutters and hawkers laying out their wares in the market, where a shower had just dampened down the dust. A Uganda People's Defence Forces soldier receives South Sudanese refugees crossing into Uganda at the Ngomoromo border post in Lamwo district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.