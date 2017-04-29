Pope Francis leaves Egypt after high-...

Pope Francis leaves Egypt after high-stakes, two-day visit

Pope Francis left Egypt charmed after a high-stakes two-day visit during which he embraced Muslim leaders, challenged religious extremists and waved to fans from a blue Fiat instead of his armored "popemobile." "Everyone was really touched with his sincerity," said Vivian Gobran, 41, of Cairo after attending a Mass Francis celebrated at the suburban Air Defense Stadium on Saturday before he departed.

