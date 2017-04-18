Peacekeepers in South Sudan working t...

Peacekeepers in South Sudan working to strengthen protection of civilians - " UN chief

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: United Nations

Women displaced by fighting in Juba, South Sudan, queue to fill containers with water after UNICEF delivered 100,000 litres of safe water to the site, where many residents had resorted drinking from a nearby stream. UNICEF/UN025202/Irwin 19 April 2017 – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan has done "significant work" to more effectively protect civilians and respond in case of a crisis, Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres has said in a letter to the President of the UN Security Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC