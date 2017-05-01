Panelists share thoughts on Trump tra...

Panelists share thoughts on Trump travel ban, issues facing Sudan and South Sudan

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle wants the Trump administration to enact targeted sanctions on the Sudanese officials responsible for the "atrocities" committed against their countrymen. The Forest Hills Democrat also urged President Donald Trump to appoint a special envoy to Sudan to fill the "urgent need to address the ongoing [political and humanitarian] crisis'' there and in South Sudan, which won its independence in 2011 after a long and bloody civil war.

Chicago, IL

