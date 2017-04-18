NZ famine relief fund buys therapeuti...

NZ famine relief fund buys therapeutic food for starving South Sudanese kids

The government has pledged $250,000 to buy Plumpy Nut - an aptly-named, special food that will save children from starvation. Last month, Foreign Minister Murray McCully said New Zealand would provide $3 million to support emergency famine relief and prevention efforts in Africa and Yemen.

