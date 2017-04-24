Nigeria cannot afford to break up - Kogi Speaker
Speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Imam said on Friday that Nigeria cannot afford to break up because the nation's advancement is tied to its unity. The speaker stated this in Ido Osun, Osun State when he was conferred with a chieftaincy title of "Atona''- Torch Bearer - by Oba Adedapo Aderemi, the traditional ruler of Ido-Osun Kingdom.
