New South Sudan fighting displaces 25,000 people

Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they need Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they need Scientists, students and research advocates from the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, are rallying on Earth Day Scientists, students and research advocates from the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, are rallying on Earth Day A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, trapping people in stuck elevators and snarling traffic as intersection signals went dark A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, trapping people in stuck elevators and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.