More Than 3,000 South Sudanese Flee to Uganda After Attack on Border Town: Refugees

More than 3,000 South Sudanese fled into neighboring Uganda on Tuesday after government soldiers attacked the border town of Pajok, killing men, women and children indiscriminately, refugees said. "If you ran, you got shot.

