Locals disguise as refugees to access relief items

Residents of Lamwo District are now disguising as South Sudan refugees in order to access some of the relief items given to the latter, district officials say. Lamwo District currently hosts a total of 5,000 South Sudanese refugees in Palabek Ogili, Palabek Kal and Palabek Gem settlement camps who fled their homes following renewed fights between government soldiers and several militia groups in South Sudan early this month.

