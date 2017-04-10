Key US senator pushes back against Trump's proposed aid cuts

A child looks up while Senator Bob Corker, center left, speaks to recent refugees from South Sudan at a registration center in Bidi Bidi, Uganda, Friday, April 14, 2017. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, the Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, strongly defended U.S. foreign assistance on Friday while visiting the world's fastest growing refugee crisis in northern Uganda, just across the border from war-torn South Sudan.

